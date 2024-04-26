President Joe Biden says he’s ‘happy to debate’ Donald Trump. Trump says he’s ready to go

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden says he is willing to debate Donald Trump later this fall. Biden’s comment Friday is the most definitive he’s been on whether he would debate his presumptive Republican opponent. The comments came during an interview with the radio host Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show. So far, Biden’s reelection campaign had declined to commit to participating in the debates, a hallmark of every general election presidential campaign since 1976. Trump said he was ready, though he questioned Biden’s actual willingness.

By AAMER MADHANI and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

