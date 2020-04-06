With over 7,000 virus cases, some Texans now being treated with malaria drug

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- With over 7,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that 30 patients from a Texas City nursing home who tested positive were receiving experimental treatment with a malaria drug.

Abbott said the patients are "being tested with the hydroxychloroquine to determine whether or not it will be a successful treatment for those patients."

The drug has been widely touted by President Donald Trump as a potential coronavirus cure, but scientists have said it's way to early to know whether the drug will be effective. It has not been approved by the FDA for use as a Covid-19 drug because the agency said it's awaiting results of current trials to further evaluate whether it actually works.

Abbott indicated the nursing home residents were in the second day of a testing regimen that should last several days.

"We look forward to updating you as the week progresses about how this drug is aiding or not these patients," he said.

Meanwhile, Texas reported 464 more cases of the coronavirus Monday, an increase of about 7% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 7,319. Six new counties reported their first cases Monday; more than half of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.

Houston's Harris County has reported the most cases at 1,395, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 1,112 cases. In El Paso County, the number of cases stood at 115, with officials predicting a continued surge.

The state reported 13 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 140 — an increase of about 10% from Sunday. Harris County reported three additional deaths, bringing its total to 20 deaths, more than any other county.

As of Monday, 1,153 patients are currently hospitalized in Texas. At least 85,357 tests have been conducted, Abbott said, predicting over 100,000 tests would be conducted before the end of the week.

The governor made his remarks Monday from the Texas Department of Public Safety warehouse facility in Austin. He said the warehouse would have in its possession - and be ready to distribute later this week - more than five million medical face masks.

(The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.)