Texas water tower lit up in blue in tribute to essential workers

Texas

ROUND ROCK, Texas -- A water tower in Round Rock was lit up in blue in tribute to essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Drone video supplied by the Round Rock Parks and Recreation Department shows the tower flooded in blue light, dedicated to “healthcare workers, first-responders and essential workers who are on the front lines battling Covid-19.”

It was among multiple landmarks and buildings across the U.S. that did similarly this week. The Seattle Space Needle and Niagara Falls were some of the others taking part in the campaign called #LightItBlue.