Skip to Content
Texas
By
Published 1:06 pm

WATCH: Texas Workforce Commission briefing about record unemployment

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Workforce Development held a briefing Monday amid record unemployment filings in the state. Below is a quick summary of the items discussed. You can watch the entire briefing in the video player above.

  • Over 2 years’ worth of claims have been taken in 36 days.
  • Last Monday, $183 million in benefits had been paid to 137,000 claimants. As of this Monday, $276 million in benefits paid to an additional 151,000 claimants.
  • TWC's eighth call center began training Monday and will be online later this week; 119 emergency call center hires have been made so far, with the goal to hire 175. Those interested can apply at http://WorkInTexas.com
  • TWC will not process or accept any third-party applications for unemployment benefits. To protect your information, you should only submit a claim directly through the TWC portal.
  • Were you given a deadline to contact a UI representative? Worried you missed it? You won’t be penalized. Rest assured, your benefits are being processed. If TWC needs any additional information, it will contact you.
Biz/Tech / News / Top Stories

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply