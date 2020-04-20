WATCH: Texas Workforce Commission briefing about record unemployment
AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Workforce Development held a briefing Monday amid record unemployment filings in the state. Below is a quick summary of the items discussed. You can watch the entire briefing in the video player above.
- Over 2 years’ worth of claims have been taken in 36 days.
- Last Monday, $183 million in benefits had been paid to 137,000 claimants. As of this Monday, $276 million in benefits paid to an additional 151,000 claimants.
- TWC's eighth call center began training Monday and will be online later this week; 119 emergency call center hires have been made so far, with the goal to hire 175. Those interested can apply at http://WorkInTexas.com
- TWC will not process or accept any third-party applications for unemployment benefits. To protect your information, you should only submit a claim directly through the TWC portal.
- Were you given a deadline to contact a UI representative? Worried you missed it? You won’t be penalized. Rest assured, your benefits are being processed. If TWC needs any additional information, it will contact you.
are they surprised? are they just letting us know? You close the economy and then shockingly report that people are unemployed