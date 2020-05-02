Dallas Cowboys sign veteran QB Andy Dalton to 1-year deal as Dak Prescott’s backup

Texas

DALLAS, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys are shoring up the quarterback ranks behind franchise-tagged starter Dak Prescott.

On Saturday, the Cowboys announced on their website the signing of former Cincinnati Bengals long-time starter Andy Dalton to a one-year deal as Precott's backup, which ESPN reported could be worth up to $7 million.

The Bengals released the three-time Pro Bowler Dalton this week after drafting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in last weekend's NFL Draft.

Dalton's signing comes after the Cowboys also drafted James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci in the draft's seventh round. Those moves to obtain Dalton and DiNucci solidify bench strength behind Prescott.

In recent days, the Cowboys also agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Daryl Worley, who spent the past two seasons with the Oakland Raiders, on a free agent deal after the team selected two cornerbacks in the NFL Draft.

The Cowboys drafted Trevon Diggs from Alabama in the second round, and Reggie Robinson II from Tulsa in the fourth round.

(The Associated Press contributed background to this report.)