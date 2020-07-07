Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Texas girl allegedly abducted by man

Texas

CENTER, Texas -- A statewide Amber Alert was issued Tuesday evening for a 2-year-old Texas girl who is believed to have been abducted by a 27-year-old man.

Authorities said Zimia Ann Whitaker was last seen in the community of Center, near Nacogdoches, in east Texas.

They believe she is in grave or immediate danger, ABC affiliate KTRK reported.

The girl is being described as a white with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing about 2 feet 6 inches and weighing 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and white shorts.

Zenas Montre Whitaker is listed as the suspected abductor and was last seen driving a brown Ford Fusion with a temporary license plate.

The license plate number is unknown, authorities say.

He is described by authorities as a white man with black hair and brown eyes, standing at 5 feet 6 inches and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked by authorities to contact the Center Police Department at 936-598-2788.