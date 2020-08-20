Statewide Amber Alert issued for 2 abducted Texas girls

Texas

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas -- Authorities issued a statewide Amber Alert on Thursday for for two girls they say were abducted.

ABC affiliate KTXS reported the pair, 13-year-old Natalie Hull and 11-year-old Sarah Hull, were last seen earlier in the day in Santo, a community west of Fort Worth in Palo Pinto County.

According to the Amber Alert, Sarah is 5-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Natalie is 13 and is also 5-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

There were no details available on a suspect or vehicle at this point.

“Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger,” the Amber Alert said, although further information about the circumstances of their disappearance were not immediately released.

Authorities urged anyone with information to call 911 immediately or contact the Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office at 940-659-2085.