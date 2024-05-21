Poland arrests sabotage suspects and warns of potential hostile acts by Russia

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk says three people recently have been arrested on suspicion of links to foreign-sponsored sabotage. Tusk was speaking Tuesday about the steps his government is taking to protect Poland against hostile activity including incidents with suspected links to Russian intelligence services. Tusk also said that other nations in the region including Lithuania and Latvia were being threatened by sabotage and provocation. He previously blamed Russia and its ally Belarus for such acts. A number of arsons and other sabotage actions have been revealed or thwarted in recent months in Poland, Lithuania and the region. Russian authorities didn’t immediately comment on the accusations and they routinely deny such allegations.

