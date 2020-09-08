Texas virus deaths on decline after record highs in August; Abbott renews virus declaration

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas health officials on Tuesday said there had been more than 13,500 total deaths from the coronavirus, as the governor extended the state’s disaster declaration in response to the pandemic.

But the data showed daily reported deaths in Texas are on the decline after setting record highs in August.

When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott first issued his emergency order on March 13, state officials hadn’t yet reported any confirmed deaths. Abbott has renewed his order every 30 days since and did again Monday.

Although hospitalizations for Covid-19 have steady declined since a peak in mid-July, Abbott said Texans should remain vigilant in helping to prevent virus spread.

“I urge Texans to take precautionary steps to protect their health by wearing a mask, social distancing, and sanitizing their hands,” Abbott said. “Working together, we will slow the spread and keep our communities safe.”

Texas health officials on Tuesday reported that the state has had nearly 642,000 virus infections with about 3,700 people currently hospitalized. So far, officials said there have been 13,553 reported deaths.

The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.