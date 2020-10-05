Top federal prosecutor in West Texas resigns from post

Texas

EL PASO, Texas -- U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas John Bash, the top federal prosecutor for a vast region that extends from El Paso to Austin, announced Monday that he is stepping down at week's end.

"This Friday—eight years to the day after I first joined the Department of Justice—I will step down as United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas," Bash said in a statement. "Last month I accepted an offer for a position in the private sector and informed the Attorney General of my decision. I tendered formal letters of resignation to both the President and the Attorney General this morning."

The 39-year-old Bash, an Austin resident whose U.S. Attorney's Office is headquartered in San Antonio, did not identify the new position he had accepted.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said he was appointing Gregg Sofer, a veteran Justice Department lawyer, to succeed Bash.

Bash took the lead of one of the largest U.S. Attorney offices in the country back in December 2017 after serving as a special assistant to President Trump and associate White House counsel.

In addition, Bash was as a former clerk to the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, and clerked for now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was an appellate court judge.