Local expert shares tips to help reach summer health goals

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- While spring is in full bloom. It's never too late to start thinking about your summer health goals to look and feel your best. ABC-7 sat down with a local expert about the options you have in the Borderland.

Dr. Benjamin Clapp, Bariatric Surgeon at the Hospitals of Providence said, it all starts in the kitchen.

He said some things you can start doing now is watching out for the little things, like cutting out sodas, deserts, watching portion size, and being mindful of snacks you consume.

"Usually when people cut things out like that, maybe even their alcohol consumption, they can usually drop 10-15 pounds in a relatively quick period of time so they can go to Cancun and go crazy down there," said Dr. Clapp.

He said although eating healthy should always be top mind there are also other options available for some.

"If somebody has a body mass index of of over 30 with two associated medical problems or a body mass index of over 35, which is generally going to be 80 to 100 pounds overweight, then we start thinking about the surgical options like the gastric sleeve or the gastric bypass," he said.

Dr. Clapp said going the surgery route is a long and thoughtful process that requires several evaluations from Dietitians, and Psychologists.

He adds, weight loss medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro can also be effective.

"The thing about them is, is about 5% of people will have intolerance to it. They get nauseated, they bloat, and they just can't take it, but we see that half of the people on it can lose up to 10% of their body weight and we see that 15 to 20% of people can lose up to 20% of their total body weight," he adds.

Dr . Clapp recommends speaking with your doctor for more information, and to see if your a candidate.