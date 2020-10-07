Texas Gov. Abbott says bars can soon open at 50% capacity in counties with low virus hospitalizations

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- Gov. Abbott announced Wednesday that bars will soon be allowed to open at 50% capacity in areas of the state with low hospitalization rates from Covid-19.

He said starting Oct. 14 that county judges would be able to opt their county into bar openings along with ensuring enforcement of virus safety protocols.

Additionally, the governor said amusement parks, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, and bowling alleys would be able to expand to 75% capacity ‪beginning Oct. 12.

"Texans have shown that we can contain the spread of Covid-19 by following health protocols and guidelines," Abbott said. "Our state is prepared for these additional openings, but we all must remain vigilant and show personal responsibility to protect ourselves and our loved ones."