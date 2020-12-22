Watch LIVE at 12:30 PM: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gets the virus vaccine

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is getting the Covid-19 vaccine Tuesday as newly confirmed cases and hospitalizations continue soaring in the state.

Abbott's aides say he will receive the shot on live television at Austin's Ascension Seton Medical Center to help reassure the public that inoculations are safe. It comes one day after President-elect Joe Biden took a dose of Pfizer vaccine at a hospital not far from his Delaware home, which was also broadcast on live television.

“Increasingly, Texas residents and even some medical personnel have expressed apprehension about taking the vaccine, and the governor will receive it on live TV to instill confidence in it," Abbott spokeswoman Renae Eze said. “The governor would not ask any Texan to do something he would not do himself.”

Eze said federal and state health officials had pressed Abbott to take the vaccine, including Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other governors have said they will wait to get the vaccine, although Abbott will not be the first. Last week, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was among the first top elected officials in the nation to receive the vaccine.

Health groups lauded Abbott's decision to be publicly vaccinated, saying his leadership is needed to instill confidence in the vaccine.

“People need to see we can make Texas strong against the coronavirus if we all take these preventive measures to protect ourselves and others. The governor is leading by example by getting the shot,” the Texas Medical Association said in a statement.

Abbott has emphasized that Texas is set to receive 1.4 million total vaccine doses by the end of the month. Vaccines began arriving in Texas last week, and health care workers began receiving injections immediately.

The state previously outlined that “first tier” recipients of the vaccine include hospital-based workers who have direct contact with patients, staff of nursing homes or other long-term care facilities who work directly with residents, home health aides who manage “vulnerable and high-risk” patients, and emergency medical service providers such as paramedics and ambulance drivers.

The “second tier” of health care workers who were also prioritized by the state to for vaccinations include those who interact with patients in outpatient settings such as doctors’ offices, workers in freestanding emergency rooms and urgent care clinics, community pharmacy workers, public health workers who administer Covid-19 tests, school nurses, and mortuary workers such as medical examiners and embalmers.