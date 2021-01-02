Texas virus hospitalizations remain at near-record levels as 1 out of every 5 tests are positive

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Coronavirus hospitalizations fell slightly in Texas on Saturday but remained near their record high, as health officials said there were only about 600 intensive-care beds available across the state of nearly 29 million people.

Texas reported 12,319 Covid-19 patients in hospitals on Saturday, ending five consecutive days of record-breaking hospitalizations. But even with the decrease of more than 160 patients from Friday, the virus continued to strain medical resources.

The hospitalization count has remained at record or near-record levels as some Texans have gathered over the new year's weekend, despite warnings from health officials that congregation is likely to further spread the virus.

Intensive care units in several parts of Texas were full or nearly full, with just 626 ICU beds available statewide Saturday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The department reported 96 new fatalities, as well as 3,995 new, confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 487 probable cases. The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get sick don’t show symptoms.

Over the last seven days, nearly one in five coronavirus tests in Texas has come back positive, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.