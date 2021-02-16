Skip to Content
Texas mayor quits after calling residents ‘lazy’ and ‘weak’ amid power outages from storm

Former Colorado City, Texas mayor Tim Boyd is seen in this composite photo against a backdrop of the snow storm that hit the state.
COLORADO CITY, Texas -- The mayor of this Texas town of about 4,000 people stepped down Tuesday in the wake of a controversial social media post in which he said residents without electricity and water due to a winter storm are "lazy" and "weak," adding that local government and utility services owned them "nothing," ABC affiliate KTXS reported.

Now-former Colorado City Mayor Tim Boyd called complaining constituents "socialist" and then told them: "the strong will survive and the weak will parish."

"Let me hurt some feelings while I have a minute!!" Boyd continued in his post. "No one owes you or your family anything; nor is it the local government's responsibility to support you during trying times like this! Sink or swim it's your choice! The City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING!!"

He also complained that residents were looking for a "hand out" and told them to accept personal responsibility for being left in the cold.

"If you are sitting at home in the cold because you have no power and are waiting for someone to come rescue you because you're lazy, is a direct result of your raising!" he wrote.

"Bottom line quit crying and looking for a handout! Get off your ass and take care of your own family!" he added.

Boyd later deleted the post after it went viral and drew significant online uproar. In a subsequent post, KTXS reported that he announced his resignation.

  2. He calls a spade a spade, and I have to agree with him. The government owes you nothing. 30 years in Idaho taught me to be self sufficient. Keep the car’s gas tank full, and have spare gas for the generator. Keep the larder stocked and about 50 gallons of water. If my neighbor is in need, I can help them too. If the natural gas quit, I might be in a bind because I donated my electric & kerosene heaters when I came to El Paso!

