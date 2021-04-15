Scammers are stealing Texans personal info and filing fake unemployment claims

Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is warning of a spike in fraudulent unemployment claims. A representative from the commission told ABC-7 that there are people filing for unemployment using a stolen identity.

James Bernsen, the TWC's deputy director of communications, warns that a TWC representative will never call someone to ask for personal information or payment.

"Identity theft is the most common right now and it's nationwide," Bernsen said. "This is not just Texas."

Bernsen added that TWC will mail letters to an individual applying for benefits and to their previous employer to notify them of claim. He urges workers and employers to respond to those letters if the individual in question is still employed.

Bernsen urged workers and employers to report incidences of fraud on the TWC website.