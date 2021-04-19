Amber Alert for 2 Texas teen girls who vanished from flea market

Texas

SEAGOVILLE, Texas -- Authorities were asking for the public's help in the search for two teen girls from north Texas that they believe were abducted and could be in grave or immediate danger.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for Devany Betancourt, 16, and Marina Nelson, 17. Both girls are from Bullard, Texas, south of Tyler, police told ABC affiliate WFAA.

Betancourt was last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt, jeans, brown boots, a gold chain with a bull and 2 gold rings, officials said.

She is described as a Hispanic girl who is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Nelson was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt and shorts.

She is a white girl who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has wavy brown hair and green eyes.

The girls were last seen around 2:20 p.m. Sunday at 1724 South Highway 175 in Seagoville, officials said, the site of La Pulga de Seagoville, a local flea market. Police said they are not sure if the girls were taken from the flea market but indicated that is where they went missing.

Authorities said anyone with any information about their disappearance should contact the Seagoville Police Department at 979-287-2999 or immediately call 911.