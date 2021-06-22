Watch LIVE: Authorities dropping charges against 17-year-old in Austin’s deadly mass shooting

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities are dropping charges against a 17-year-old in Austin's deadly mass shooting that happened recently as the investigation continues and as they close in on a new suspect, law enforcement sources confirmed to ABC affiliate KVUE.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza and Interim Austin Police Department Chief Joseph Chacon were expected to provide an update Tuesday morning on the investigation. A press briefing will be held at Garza's office, which you can watch in the video player at the top of this article.

In the early morning hours of June 12, police said shots were fired into a large crowd in the entertainment district on Sixth Street downtown. A total of 15 people were injured in the shooting.

One of the victims, 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor, died from his injuries the following day. Another victim may be permanently paralyzed, according to her family, and another victim was shot in both legs and is re-learning how to walk.