8 hurt in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Forth Worth reported eight people have been wounded in a shooting near a car wash in which it appears multiple guns were used.

Police said in a statement that the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and were in stable condition.

Police said no suspects are in custody.

Police indicated an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.

Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes said officers provided medical care to the injured on arrival.