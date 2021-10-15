Skip to Content
Texas
By
New
Published 1:44 PM

Passenger with gun holds driver hostage in Houston traffic stop; standoff with SWAT

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston law enforcement agencies responded Friday afternoon to a hostage situation where an armed passenger was reportedly threatening the driver of a pickup truck with a weapon, ABC affiliate KTRK reported.

According to Houston police, the situation is unfolding on the southwest side of the city. A police SWAT and negotiation teams were on scene.

Police said the incident began following a traffic stop by officers.

No further details were immediately available.

Texas

ABC News

