Passenger with gun holds driver hostage in Houston traffic stop; standoff with SWAT
HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston law enforcement agencies responded Friday afternoon to a hostage situation where an armed passenger was reportedly threatening the driver of a pickup truck with a weapon, ABC affiliate KTRK reported.
According to Houston police, the situation is unfolding on the southwest side of the city. A police SWAT and negotiation teams were on scene.
Police said the incident began following a traffic stop by officers.
No further details were immediately available.
