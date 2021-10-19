Fiery plane crash near Houston, but all 21 on board survive

WALLER COUNTY, Texas, -- An emergency response got underway mid-morning Tuesday in the wake of a downed plane in Waller County, ABC affiliate KTRK reported.

Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the incident near the Houston Executive Airport, in the southeast corner of Waller County.

DPS officials said 21 people were on board and all made it out safe. One person was sent to the hospital with back injuries.

Fortunately, no one was killed, DPS added.

Black smoke could be seen coming from a field around the scene of the crash as firefighters attempted to douse flames of the wreckage, with the aircraft's tail still intact.