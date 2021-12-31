Fish fall from the sky during rain in east Texas in rare phenomenon

TEXARKANA, Texas -- As if 2021 hasn't been quite a year already, ABC affiliate KXXV reports there are now fish falling from the sky in east Texas.

Several residents in Texarkana posted pictures and videos to social media this week after finding fish scattered in some unlikely places including their lawns and sidewalks.

"2021 is pulling out all the tricks… including raining fish in Texarkana today," said the City of Texarkana. "And no, this isn’t a joke."

According to the city, this phenomenon is referred to as "animal rain" and occurs when small water animals are swept up in waterspouts or drafts that occur on the surface of the earth.

Animals like frogs, crabs, and small fish are then rained down when the forecast calls for showers.

"While it’s uncommon, it happens, as evidenced in several places in Texarkana today," said the city. "And please, for the sake of everyone, let’s tiptoe into 2022 as quietly as possible."