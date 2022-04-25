Melissa Lucio execution stayed by appeals court, lower court to review case

HOUSTON, Texas - The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has granted a stay in the execution of Melissa Lucio today. This will allow a lower court to review the case.

The 52-year-old was set to be executed on Wednesday in Texas for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah. Attorneys for Lucio say there is new evidence showing the child's injuries were caused by a fall down a staircase. Prosecutors maintain the child was a victim of child abuse.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.