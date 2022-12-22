Skip to Content
Philadelphia Welcomes More Asylum Seekers From Texas

Three buses carrying migrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

Workers were waiting to greet the 140 asylum seekers, who were given winter coats and brought to a welcome center. Many of them also connected with family members already in the U.S.

Some children were among the migrants.

Philadelphia is just one city Texas Governor Greg Abbott has used public funds to transport migrants to.

He has said it is meant to ease pressure for Texas.

Many people see it as a political move to challenge federal immigration policies.

Noelia Gonzalez

