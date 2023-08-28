‘Hannah Montana’ actor Mitchel Musso arrested for alleged public intoxication and theft in Texas

Originally Published: 28 AUG 23 13:37 ET

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — “Hannah Montana” actor Mitchel Musso was arrested in Texas on Saturday.

Musso, who played Oliver Oken on the hit series, was arrested in Rockwall on charges of public intoxication and theft, according to the Rockwall Police Department.

Police were dispatched for a “disturbance at a hotel located in the 2600 Block of Lakefront Trail in Rockwall, TX.” “Upon arrival, officers contacted the complainant who advised an individual who appeared intoxicated entered the hotel, selected a bag of chips and began eating them,” according to police.

When Musso was asked to pay for the chips, “he became verbally abusive and left without rendering payment,” police said.

Officers spoke to Musso outside the hotel, where he “demonstrated signs of intoxication” and was taken into custody.

“A routine records check also revealed Mr. Musso had several outstanding traffic warrants out of the Rockwall Police Department. He was transported to the Rockwall County Detention Center where he was booked in for the charges,” the statement said.

Musso spent one night in jail and was released on $1,000 bond late Sunday afternoon, according to the statement.

CNN has reached out to Musso’s representatives for comment.

Musso, 32, appeared on “Hannah Montana” from 2006 to 2011. He also hosted the Disney Channel’s “PrankStars” as well.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.