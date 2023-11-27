Father of three allegedly shot, murdered in Culberson County

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas (KVIA) -- The Culberson County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Juan Sanchez-Franco on a murder charge earlier this month.

The Suspect

Officials say Sanchez-Franco is suspected of murdering 25-year-old Christopher Jones.

The Sheriff's Office issued the following explanation via Facebook:

"A 19 year old Van Horn man identified as Juan Sanchez-Franco was arrested and charged with the Murder of 25 year old Christopher Jones. The shooting Incident on Wednesday afternoon was in a remote subdivision approximately 23 miles South of Van Horn Texas. Responding deputies found the lifeless body of a man that is suspected to have been shot multiple times. Texas Rangers were summoned by the Sheriff to assist with the investigation." Culberson County Sheriff's Office

The Victim

Jones' family set up a Gofundme page in the wake of his murder. You can find the page here.

"Christopher was a loving father, husband, and son," the family explained on Gofundme. "His life was tragically cut short and stolen from him when he was shot multiple times while trying to help a family."

ABC-7 is working to independently confirm these claims and learn what led up to the alleged murder.

The Jones family says that Christopher left behind a wife, two toddlers, and a baby on the way.