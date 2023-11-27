New Socorro Police chief sworn in

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- The new Socorro chief of police was sworn in today at 9 am. The ceremony was held at the city council chambers located on 860 North Rio Vista Road.

Robert Christopher Rojas was born and raised in El Paso and graduated from Montwood high school in 1999.

He began his career in public service at 20 years old. He joined the El Paso county sheriff’s office in 2001 as a detention officer assigned to the jail annex.

He remained in that position until 2004 when he was accepted to the basic peace officer course and graduated a deputy sheriff. As a deputy sheriff he held assignments as a field training officer, special traffic investigator, and an academy instructor.

He was promoted to deputy sergeant in 2014 and assignments in patrol, criminal investigations, and special traffic investigations. He promoted to Deputy Lieutenant in 2018 and held assignments in Patrol – Special Operations & the Criminal Investigations Division.

He was appointed to Deputy Commander in April 2022 and assigned to lead the Criminal Investigations Division. He obtained his Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Kaplan University in 2014 and his Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Purdue University in 2022.

He is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy (279th Session), Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Institute of Texas Leadership Command College (88th Class) and the El Paso Chamber Leadership Program.