Dell City man killed in serious rollover was not wearing seatbelt, investigators say

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KVIA) -- A Dell City man is dead after Texas Department of Public Safety officials say he was ejected from his car as it rolled over.

A Texas DPS spokesperson says 21-yera-old Enrique Eduardo Gonzalez was driving along FM 2249 near mile post 96 (about a mile outside of Dell City) when his car veered off the road and rolled over. This happened around 6:30 a.m. January 1, 2024.

Investigators say Gonzalez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and he was thrown from the car. A law enforcement officer pronounced him dead at the scene.