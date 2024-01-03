New information on homicide investigation into death of Edward Trout, husband of Canutillo ISD trustee

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 obtained the autopsy report for Edward Albert Trout, husband of Canutillo ISD Trustee Blanca Trout, who was found dead in his home in October of 2023.

The autopsy report reveals that Trout was shot in the neck and suffered blunt trauma. His manner of death is officially listed as a homicide.

The report details how Trout was found on a table in his living room. Investigators report that family members heard "noises and a loud bang" from another room. Trout was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators found a trail of blood from a bedroom to the living room, and a single bullet casing near Trout's feet. They did not find the gun.

