Family of man killed at Fabens drag race sues event promoter for $60 million

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- The family of 24-year-old Willie Valadez Ramirez, a man killed at a drag racing event in Fabens, filed a lawsuit against the event promoter and security company on patrol the day of Valadez's death. They are seeking $60 million in damages.

Other plaintiffs in the lawsuit include teachers Alma Erives and Jesus Parra, and an injured child represented by Irene Amaya. Lawyers argue these plaintiffs were injured in the same incident that killed Valadez.

The lawsuit names Moreton Productions operator Felipe Rangel and Rock Solid Protection security company as defendants. Moreton Productions had hired Rock Solid Protection to provide crowd control at the event.

Jury selection begins Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9 a.m. The trial is expected to start the next Monday.

"The plaintiffs contend that the barriers designed to protect the crowd were inadequate, and the security company allowed spectators into the safety setback zone," lawyers argued in a news release sent out Thursday. "There was a pipe fence separating the crowd from the race track, but spectators were supposed to be kept about 20 feet away from the railing, behind a chalk line. The plaintiffs claim that the security company failed to enforce that safety precaution. In court filings, the defendants have blamed the driver of the car that lost control and the spectators for ignoring the warnings to stay away from the pipe rail."

Kevin Glasheen, an attorney with Glasheen, Valles, & Inderman Injury Lawyers represent the Valadez family.