Abbott reappoints El Pasoan to Governor’s Commission for Women

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott reappointed El Pasoan Cynthia "Cindy" Conroy to the Governor's Commission for Women.

Conroy and 15 other Texans will serve on the commission until December 31, 2025.

Conroy currently serves as director of community outreach and aide to the chairman of WestStar, chair of the El Paso Community College Foundation, chair of the Heart Gallery of El Paso, El Paso Matters board member, Pioneer Association board member, Community Advisory Partnership of El Paso Electric board member, serves on the review committee of the Texas State Bar, 2023 Hunt-Aspen Institute Fellow, and recipient of El Paso Inc's Woman of Impact award.

Previously, Conroy served as chair of the United Way of El Paso County, advisory board member of the Texas Governor's University Research Initiative, and Leadership Women board member. She holds a Master of Art in Political Science from UTEP.

The commission's main objectives are improving women's ability to run a business in Texas and taking down human trafficking, according to the governor's office.

"Together with First Lady Cecilia Abbott, the Commission also proudly supports the foster and adoption outreach programs of the Heart Gallery."