Texas introduces 3 new specialty license plates

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas is introducing three new specialty license plates.

The new plates include a plate called the "Brushed Metal Grill," described as a "rugged yet refined Texas theme, featuring elements of a vehicle metal grill as the plate's backdrop, complemented by an image of brushed metal at the top."

Also, the state has a new official Texas Rangers specialty plate, "celebrating the team's current world championship win and offering fans a fun way to show their pride on their ride."

Lastly, Texas has a new plate supporting the Texas DPS Troopers Foundation, raising "awareness but also extends support to the foundation, by providing survivor benefits and crucial financial aid to its members during emergencies."

Texas resident interested in getting a new plate can purchase them from My Plates four about $50 a year. Personalization options will also be available.