AMARILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- New reports indicate that the Texas wildfires have claimed one life.

In hard-hit Hutchinson County, officials say the Smokehouse Creek Fire killed one person.

“We do have one confirmed fatality from the Scotts Acres fire,” Hutchinson County Public Engagement Coordinator Deidra Thomas said.

Thomas explained that Scotts Acres is a neighborhood in Stinnett, Texas.

