Texas wildfire smoke moving through Borderland, causing low visibility

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has received several calls about the smell of smoke and hazy weather throughout El Paso County Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service in El Paso via Twitter, visibilities across the eastside of El Paso have dropped down to four miles due to smoke.

They state the smoke originated from the wildfires that have been impacting the Texas Panhandle vicinity the past few days and it may impact vulnerable populations.