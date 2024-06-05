Texas Attorney General sues U.S. Department of Labor over new rule on overtime pay
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, has sued the U.S. Department of Labor after what he calls, quote, "for attempting to revive illegal Obama-Era mandate."
Paxton's office says he is suing DOL to stop the rule that violates the law. Paxton's office says the regulation is already illegal. Paxton's office adds the rule would increase salary thresholds determining employee eligibility for overtime pay exemption and would automatically increase salaries every 3 years.
Paxton is claiming the DOL created a rule similar to one that violates the Administrative Procedure Act and the Fair Labor Standards Act from 2017.
In a statement about suing the U.S. Department of Labor, Texas AG says, quote, "Biden’s attempt to sidestep the Constitution and mandate policies he could never get passed through the lawful process is a revival of the illegal scheme we fought during the Obama Administration. I look forward to holding this Administration accountable for their regulatory overreach—we fought and won this battle once before.”