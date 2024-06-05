Texas Attorney General sues U.S. Department of Labor over new rule on overtime pay

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, has sued the U.S. Department of Labor after what he calls, quote, "for attempting to revive illegal Obama-Era mandate."

Paxton's office says he is suing DOL to stop the rule that violates the law. Paxton's office says the regulation is already illegal. Paxton's office adds the rule would increase salary thresholds determining employee eligibility for overtime pay exemption and would automatically increase salaries every 3 years.

Paxton is claiming the DOL created a rule similar to one that violates the Administrative Procedure Act and the Fair Labor Standards Act from 2017.