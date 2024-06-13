Ft. Bliss added $27.9 billion to Texas economy in 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott says that military installations added $151.2 billion and 677,022 jobs to the state's economy in 2023. Ft. Bliss was the third highest contributor, adding $27,948,226,000 and 126,997 jobs.

The Texas Military Preparedness Commission requested the data from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

"Working together with our military communities throughout the state, we will ensure Texas remains the most welcoming home to the men and women of the greatest military in the world and offers ongoing, unmatched support for their critical missions," Governor Abbott said.

View the complete list below: