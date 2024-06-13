Skip to Content
Ft. Bliss added $27.9 billion to Texas economy in 2023

today at 5:16 PM
Published 5:27 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott says that military installations added $151.2 billion and 677,022 jobs to the state's economy in 2023. Ft. Bliss was the third highest contributor, adding $27,948,226,000 and 126,997 jobs.

The Texas Military Preparedness Commission requested the data from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

"Working together with our military communities throughout the state, we will ensure Texas remains the most welcoming home to the men and women of the greatest military in the world and offers ongoing, unmatched support for their critical missions," Governor Abbott said.

View the complete list below:

INSTALLATIONJOBS
(Direct and Indirect)		ECONOMIC IMPACT
Army Futures Command8,757$1,803,489,000
Corpus Christi Army Depot8,979$1,655,903,000
Dyess Air Force Base15,879$3,606,224,000
Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base7,425$1,686,194,000
Fort Bliss126,997$27,948,226,000
Fort Cavazos173,730$39,093,559,000
Goodfellow Air Force Base12,064$3,109,547,000
Joint Base San Antonio (Fort Sam Houston, Lackland Air Force Base, and Randolph Air Force Base)240,403$55,110,571,000
Naval Air Station Corpus Christi21,340$4,689,867,000
Laughlin Air Force Base7,533$1,731,276,000
Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth22,548$4,883,075,000
Naval Air Station Kingsville4,338$1,029,009,000
Red River Army Depot9,228$1,653,700,000
Sheppard Air Force Base17,801$3,275,951,000
Emma Hoggard

