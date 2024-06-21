State Senator César Blanco appointed to Texas’ government efficiency commission
AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick announced the appointment of State Senator César Blanco, who represents part of El Paso, to the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission.
Founded in 1977, the commission's goal is to promote government efficiency and identify and eliminate waste and redundancy among state agencies.
Blanco is the first El Paso state senator appointed to the commission in 17 years. There are 12 people on the commission.
Blanco issued the following statement regarding the announcement:
“I am deeply honored that Lt. Governor Patrick has entrusted me to serve on the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission and I am grateful to him for giving El Paso and Far West Texas a voice on how state government can better serve our communities and constituents. I look forward to bringing the perspectives of El Paso and Far West Texas back to this important Commission and ensuring that state agencies are efficient, transparent, and responsive to the needs of our families and taxpayers.”State Senator César Blanco