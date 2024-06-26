The University Interscholastic League celebrates Fabens High School state championship

FABENS, TX—The University Interscholastic League (UIL) celebrated pianist Cesar Flores. He was selected as an outstanding performer at the 2024 Texas State Solo-Ensemble Contest. This is considered a prestigious honor because it is only given to the top 2-3% of solo performers among approximately 100,000 participants.

“I felt I would do well at the state competition based on last year’s results. I worked very hard and had a lot of confidence going into that room and reciting my piece,” stated Cesar Flores, Junior. Fabens High School says they are proud for the significant achievement. The school awarded Cesar with a draped gold medal which they state simbolizes the highest musical excellence

“This is one for the books. This has never happened before. We've done a lot of firsts in the music program, and this is definitely a first. No local student has ever received this high honor and recognition; this is history in the making,” said Fabens High School Band Director Miguel Soto.