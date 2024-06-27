Former Uvalde school police chief, officer indicted in 1st-ever criminal charges over failed response to 2022 mass shooting

Originally Published: 27 JUN 24 18:30 ET

Updated: 27 JUN 24 18:33 ET

By Shimon Prokupecz and Leigh Waldman, CNN

(CNN) — A grand jury has indicted two former Uvalde school police officers in the botched law enforcement response to the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead, two Texas state government sources with knowledge of the indictment told CNN Thursday.

Former Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arrendondo and former school police officer Adrian Gonzales were named in the indictments, which represent the first criminal charges filed in the school massacre.

The two officers face felony charges of abandoning and endangering a child, Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell told the Uvalde Leader-News, and one of them was expected to surrender later Thursday.

The indictments were not immediately available from the Uvalde County District Court clerk’s office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

