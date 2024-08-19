Skip to Content
Governor appoints El Pasoan to Texas Medical Board

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott just appointed El Pasoan Linda Troncoso to the Texas Medical Board.

Troncoso is the president of TRE and Associates, LLC and is a member of the El Paso Association of Builders and the Paso del Norte Community Foundation. She used to serve on the City of El Paso Zoning Board of Adjustments.

Troncoso holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and a Mater of Engineering in Environmental Engineering from UTEP, according to Governor Abbott's office.

Abbott has appointed Troncoso to a term ending on April 13, 2029.

The governor's office explained that the Texas Medical Board is tasked with regulating the practice of medicine across the state.

According to her profile on the Hospitals of Providence's website, Troncoso is on the Memorial & Sierra Campuses Governing Board.

