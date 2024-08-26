Texas Governor Greg Abbott reveals number of voters removed from voter rolls in Texas following SB1

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced the bill he signed in 2021, Senate Bill 1, has removed over one million ineligible voters from Texas' voter rolls. The Governor's Office says the removal process is ongoing.

According to the Governor's Office, Texas has removed:

Over 6,500 noncitizens Over 6,000 convicted felons Over 457,000 deceased individuals Over 463,000 voters on suspense list Over 134,000 who confirmed they moved Over 65,000 voters who failed to respond to notice of examination Over 19,000 voters who canceled voter registration

The Governor's Office says 1,930 out of 6,500 noncitizens had a voter history. The Secretary of State’s Office is in the works to send all 1,930 records to the Attorney General's Office for investigation and possible legal action.