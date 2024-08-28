3-month-old airlifted out of Guadalupe Mountains National Park in West Texas

GUADALUPE MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK (KVIA) -- Texas DPS Aircraft Operations Division rescued a 3-month-old and its parents after the young family became stranded on the side of Guadalupe Peak.

The distressed hikers had started their hike mid-morning, but nine miles later, they ran out of water and had to call for help.

Courtesy: Texas DPS

DPS deployed an airplane to locate the family, which included a 23-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman, and the small infant.

Courtesy: Texas DPS

"A Tactical Flight Officer (TFO) was deployed from the helicopter to perform a medical assessment on each family member and determined a hoist rescue operation was the best course of action for their safety," a DPS spokesperson explained. "All three were hoisted into the helicopter and transported down the mountain to waiting ground rescue teams for further medical care."