Texas

3-month-old airlifted out of Guadalupe Mountains National Park in West Texas

Texas DPS
Published 4:15 PM

GUADALUPE MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK (KVIA) -- Texas DPS Aircraft Operations Division rescued a 3-month-old and its parents after the young family became stranded on the side of Guadalupe Peak.

The distressed hikers had started their hike mid-morning, but nine miles later, they ran out of water and had to call for help.

DPS deployed an airplane to locate the family, which included a 23-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman, and the small infant.

"A Tactical Flight Officer (TFO) was deployed from the helicopter to perform a medical assessment on each family member and determined a hoist rescue operation was the best course of action for their safety," a DPS spokesperson explained. "All three were hoisted into the helicopter and transported down the mountain to waiting ground rescue teams for further medical care."

