Texas Dept. of Agriculture steps in to help with red beetle infestation in Socorro

Socorro, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Agriculture is now stepping in to help find a solution to the Red Flour Beetle infestation plaguing residents in Socorro.

For nearly three months, residents and business owners have been dealing with the beetles invading their space, costing them money and time.

From the floors and windows, to the light fixtures and even their beds, some people say enough is enough.

"It's really hard. It's really hard because we have to, like I said, we have to be cleaning constantly. Constantly before my customers come and sit on the table I got to make sure everything is clean. My food, I mean, we take care of everything, but we have to have everything, like, in buckets and covered," said Norma Pimentel, Owner of a local Socorro restaurant.

Commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture, Sid Miller, told ABC-7 this issue has just been brought to their attention this week.

He said the source is coming from pecan shells in the area, though they believe there are multiple sources of the infestation.

Commissioner Miller said inspectors have already begun setting up pheromone traps to identify how bad the infestation is and where they are migrating to.

"We've already, I think, started reversing the population in a downward trend probably within 2 to 3 weeks, hopefully we can have them under control," said Commissioner Miller. "It's going to take an effort between the state, city and, the county to get on top of this. We're working with Agrilife. We're working with, with county officials. It's going to take a group effort. Not one agency can can eradicate this pest."