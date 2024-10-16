Law N’ Paws seeks help building sanctuary after rent increase
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- With Giving Day around the corner, Local organization Law N' Paws is asking for the communities help in building a pet sanctuary.
Via social media, Law N' Paws said their current landlord has increased their rent by 500%, making it impossible to stay in their leased location.
The organization said they have already purchased land for the sanctuary, and they are in Stage 1 of development.
They said their goal is for this to be a safe haven for abused and neglected dogs.
For more information and to donate, click here.