Law N’ Paws seeks help building sanctuary after rent increase

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- With Giving Day around the corner, Local organization Law N' Paws is asking for the communities help in building a pet sanctuary.

Via social media, Law N' Paws said their current landlord has increased their rent by 500%, making it impossible to stay in their leased location.

The organization said they have already purchased land for the sanctuary, and they are in Stage 1 of development.

They said their goal is for this to be a safe haven for abused and neglected dogs.

