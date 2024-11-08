Texas DPS offering reward for information on 1987 murder of 13-year-old girl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas DPS is offering an increased reward for a tip leading to the arrest of those responsible for the 1987 murder of 13-year-old Veronica Taylor.

Officers found Taylor with blunt force trauma in a snow-covered field next to FM 1729 in Lubbock County the morning of March 26, 1987.

Taylor was a 6th Grader at Murfee Elementary in Lubbock. She had last been seen alive when she left a family member's apartment the night before.

The Governor's Public Safety Office is funding the reward through Texas Crime Stoppers. Call the hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or the Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243 to provide information on this or any other cold case. Right now Texas Rangers are working to solve over 140 cold cases.

"All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name," a spokesperson explained.

The current reward amount, $6,000, will only be available in full if Texas Rangers receive the tip before they feature a new cold case. Otherwise the tipster will receive $3,000.