Amber Alert issued in Texas for missing teen Nancy Argueta-Vasquez

HOUSTON, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas officials sent out an Amber Alert Wednesday afternoon asking residents to be on the lookout for missing 16-year-old Nancy Argueta-Vasquez.

The alert says Argueta-Vasquez was abducted in Houston. The suspect, 38-year-old Denis Munoz-Munguia, is driving a brown 2018 Chevy Equinox with Texas license plate VMD1391.

Argueta-Vasquez was last seen wearing a black shirt and green jeans.

The alert says that anyone who sees Argueta-Vasquez should call 911. Anyone who has information should call 713-755-7427.