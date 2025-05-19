Towing company sued over Transmountain crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. Truck Crash & Injury Attorneys has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Alfredo Sifuentes, 54. A spokesperson for the law office says the New Mexico resident was injured in the May 8, 2025, crash on Transmountain.

The spokesperson says the law firm is seeking more than $1 million in damages and are requesting a jury trial.

The spokesperson says that the lawsuit accused Alfredo Campos and Sheffield Towing Service LLC of negligence and gross negligence. The spokesperson alleges the defendants violated federal safety regulations and Texas transportation laws.

El Paso Police officials said the crash, which happened at the intersection of North Desert and Transmountain, injured eight and killed one person.

“Our client is facing a lifetime of pain, medical expenses, and disability,” said James Tawney, lead attorney for the plaintiff and partner at Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro. “Commercial trucking companies have a legal duty to hire, train, and monitor safe drivers. When they don’t, lives are put at risk and that’s exactly what happened here.”

ABC-7 is reaching out to Sheffield Towing Service LLC for comment on the lawsuit.