Socorro ¡Avanzando! transit plan completed

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of Socorro completed its Socorro ¡Avanzando! transit plan. The city is launching its own transit service. The El Paso Transportation Authority (ETA) will discontinue service in Socorro by July 1, 2025. On that day, Socorro plans to launch its own replacement service.

Through the planning process, Socorro officials say they identified transit needs and engaged bus riders along the current routes.

The planning process revealed that an on-demand, microtransit service with zero-fare service would best serve Socorro residents. The plan also recommends that the city run the service Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 6 PM, excluding major holidays.

The City of Socorro is currently preparing to launch its service by the beginning of July.