Texas

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick visits El Paso

Watch the news conference below:

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick is visiting El Paso to talk about the recent Texas state legislature.

Patrick recently called the legislature the "most conservative and successful legislative session." The Senate passed all 40 of their high priority bills this session, including the largest school choice program in American history.

ABC-7 will have more details after the press conference. Watch the conference live here.

