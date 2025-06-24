Texas deploys resources to New Mexico to help with wildfires, flash flooding

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott deployed more emergency management resources to New Mexico. The crews will help in wildfire and flash flood response efforts.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management deployed resources from the State of Texas Incident Management Team to help with logistics and planning, as well as Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads.

Abbott also deployed Texas resources to New Mexico last week.

“Texas will continue to aid our neighbors in New Mexico as they deal with devastating wildfires and potential flash flooding,” said Governor Abbott. “Today, I deployed additional resources to assist New Mexico in their efforts to protect their communities that may be impacted. When neighbors help neighbors, America is stronger. I thank our first responders and emergency management personnel who are working around the clock to support their fellow Americans."